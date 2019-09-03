A Cedartown man was found inside of an above ground pool and pronounced dead at a local hospital over the holiday weekend.
Christopher Tanner, 25, of Cedartown died late Saturday, August 31 according to Polk County Deputy Coroner Marty Robinson. Further autopsy results are expect from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Emergency personnel responded to a residence on White River Road in Aragon after calls came into 911 requesting assistance to help Tanner, who was found unresponsive in the pool.
Tanner was taken to Polk Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
Funeral arrangements for Tanner are being handled by Gammage Funeral Home in Cedartown and are planned for this coming Saturday, September 7.