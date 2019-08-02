WBIR 10 News in Tennessee said a Cedartown man traveling in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was killed by a tree falling on his minivan, according to authorities.
The National Park emergency responders told the news outlet that 73-year-old Barry Willard Wallace from Cedartown died following the tree coming down from the side of the roadway onto his Honda Odyssey on U.S. 441 between the Great Smoky Mountain National Park's welcome center and Gatlinburg.
A heavy downpour that knocked over other trees and caused a large land slide brought the tree down on top of Wallace's minivan. He was the only one in the van at the time.
Look for arrangements to be handled by Gammage Funeral Home in the coming days.