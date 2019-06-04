The DeKalb County, Alabama Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested a Cedartown man with drugs, a handgun, cash and more after a traffic stop by a National Parks Service officer.
According to the release, Deonquavious De'Shawn Williams, 24, of Cedartown, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remained in jail following the June 2 arrest.
According to the release on the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office website, Williams was pulled over on Alabama Highway 35 in the area around Little River Canyon National Reserve by the NPS around 6 p.m. Three others were inside the vehicle with Williams when he was stopped.
The release stated that consent was given for a search and officers found 121 Ecstacy pills (MDMA,) along with marijuana, a handgun, digital scales and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
Though with the picture included in the release, there was at least $2,300 shown recovered by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and their Drug Task Force.
DeKalb's Sheriff's Office reported in their release that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be pending.
Sheriff Nick Welden praised the cooperation between his office and the National Parks Service for the arrest.
"These narcotics could have been distributed to our young people in this county. MDMA is a dangerous drug that is easy to overdose on,” he said in the release.