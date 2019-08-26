It is back to the drawing board for the Cedartown Bulldogs.
After last night’s disheartening 31-12 loss to rival Rockmart, there will be no time to dwell on the past.
The 0-1 Bulldogs travel to Douglasville this Friday for a matchup with the Alexander Cougars- a team seeking revenge on Cedartown.
“We’ll be better this next week,” head coach Doyle Kelley said after the Rockmart loss. “I can promise you all that.”
Last year’s 33-7 win over the Class 6-A Cougars was the first meeting between the two schools. Like 2018, the Bulldogs will need another complete team effort to come away with a win.
Alexander appears to be an improved squad this season. The Cougars were very young in 2018, but have since gained both experience and leadership after concluding last year’s 3-7 season.
This weekend’s meeting will be the first official game for Alexander. They did, however, knock off defending Class AA state champion Heard County 38-20 in a preseason scrimmage.
Though there has yet to be an official statement released by the team, one can safely assume the Bulldogs will be without star quarterback Taji Hudson in Douglasville on Friday. The East Carolina commit exited the Rockmart game in the third quarter with undisclosed injuries before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.
MJ Holiday seemed serviceable enough versus the Jackets. The sophomore is speedy and elusive, and threw for a touchdown with Chadriq Neal late in the game.
He has impressive throw power, but accuracy proved to be an obstacle for him in the rivalry game. Expect him to be better prepared against the Cougars.
Furthermore, the run game should be utilized more next week against an Alexander defense that struggled to contain Kobe Pryor, Tony Mathis, and CJ Washington in 2018.
Pregame coverage on WGAA Radio will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday. The match-up in Douglas County will start at 7:30 p.m.