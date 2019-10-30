After last week’s monumental region victory over Troup County, Cedartown football now looks ahead to Sandy Creek.
The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1) will travel south to Tyrone this Friday night for another Region 5-4A Game of the Week against the Sandy Creek Patriots.
Sandy Creek (7-1, 3-1) is currently rated as the no. 5 team in the state by GPB Sports. The Patriots appear to have finally caught fire under third-year Head Coach Brett Garvin.
Garvin’s squad opened 2019 with a 52-0 shutout victory over 5A Whitewater. After blasting past Hampton 47-3 and Ridgeland 43-7, the Patriots faced their first “test” against 5A Starr’s Mill. Despite it being a close game early on, Sandy Creek still pulled away to win 28-10 and finish non-region play undefeated.
In what was expected to be a slobber-knocker on Oct. 4, Sandy Creek went to LaGrange to meet the no. 9 ranked Tigers of Troup County. Troup, without quarterback Kobe Hudson who was reportedly suspended, faltered big-time against the Patriots. The road victors blew out Troup 44-7.
A week later, they downed Chapel Hill in Douglasville 45-24. Then, on the GPB Sports Football Fridays in Georgia Game of the Week, Sandy Creek fell just short of Cartersville, falling 52-42 at Weinman Stadium. Last weekend the Patriots shutout LaGrange for their second 52-0 win of 2019.
This brings us to Friday night’s clash in Fayette County. The two programs have faced off 6 times in the past, with Sandy Creek having won 5 of those meetings. The Patriots won in 2006 and 2007 in blowout fashion before ending Nick Chubb’s high school career by knocking the Bulldogs out of the first round in 2013 by a 63-10 final score.
Since region realignment in 2016, Cedartown is 1-2 against Sandy Creek. The Patriots spoiled the Bulldogs’ senior night by handing them a 41-14 loss in 2016. A year later, Cedartown picked up their first program victory in the series with a 23-21 win in Tyrone. Then, last season, SC came from behind to shock Cedartown 31-28.
The 2019 edition of Sandy Creek football is no slouch either. The Patriots have multiple Division 1 commitments, including Georgia Southern defensive end commit Jordan Mitchell and South Carolina cornerback commit Joey Hunter. However, the cream of the crop is four-star safety Brian Branch, who is an All-State type committed to Alabama.
The winner of Friday night’s game will clinch a home playoff spot. Since Sandy Creek and Cedartown are both 3-1 in region play and hold tiebreakers over Troup, the loser will be demoted to the three-seed.
It will surely be a playoff atmosphere in Tyrone, GA, Friday night. If the Bulldogs play disciplined and implement their brand of football, they will have a great chance to get a quality win.
For those unable to make the trip, WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340; wgaaradio.com) will broadcast Friday night’s contest from Fayette County. Pregame coverage on the Big Double A will start at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7:30 p.m. from Sandy Creek High School.