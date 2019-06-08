Cedartown's library is exploring 'A Universe of Stories' with this year's summer reading program, and until July 20, those ages 0 through 18 will be rewarded for reading and completing tasks.
Using shrls.readsquared.com, readers can sign up and log a point for every minute they read, gain points for participating in activities or earn points by competing in contests. Accumulated points can later be exchanged for prizes like coupons, food, or goody bags.
Those who earn at least 2,000 points will be honored at the Open House on July 22, be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing, and earn the right to place their name on their favorite book.
There's also a series of non-reading based events and activities prepared, though they differ based on age. A full list of the craft workshops, competitions, book readings, and various other shows can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/srp/.
By teaming up with Polk School District, Cedartown's library is also offering free summer lunches to those 18 and under until June 28 and once again from July 8 through July 26. Those looking to grab a bite to eat can visit 245 East Ave, Cedartown from 12 through 1 p.m.
Movies are also being shown every Tuesday at 2 p.m., and while tickets are free, popcorn and soft drinks can be purchased for 50 to 75 cents. The next showings will be 'The Lego Movie 2' on June 18, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' on June 25, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' on July 2, 'Treasure Planet' on July 9, and 'Home' on July 16.
Attendants' hard work will be highlighted at the end of the program when various prizes and awards will be given out. Those interested in making the most of their summer should consider stopping by their local library. More information about the library and summer reading program can be found at http://cedartown.shrls.org.
This year's sponsors include Bojangles, the Cedartown Coca-Cola Museum, the Cedartown Junior Service League, Children's Dentistry of Rome, Fun Wheels Skating Rink, Gildan Yarns, Huddle House, Ideal Bakery, Kroger, Pirkle's Deli, Pizza Hut, Waffle House, Wal-Mart, the Cedartown Optimist Club, India Phillips Foundation, the Polk County Standard Journal, WGAA, ASegura Insurance, Bradford Drug Co., Cedar Valley Container Corporation, the Cedartown Exchange Club, Mundy & Burch, Penny Pinchers, Plot Club of Cedar Valley, Polk County Public Service, Smith & Miller Funeral Home, The Avenue Steakhouse & Cafe, Bussey's Florist and Gifts, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Holmes for Her, and Jeff Truitt State Farm.