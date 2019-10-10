Skip the late fees and the return dates by stopping by the Cedartown Library's upcoming book sale on Saturday, October 19 through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Hundreds of titles from dozens of genres will be sold, so those looking to permanently own any specific books are urged to stop by.
Once it's started, locals can make a purchase by visiting the library during their regular hours of 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those in the Friends of the Library group are being given early access to the sale on Friday, Oct. 18, but those who aren't a member can still shop early by paying a $10 fee at the door.
Monday, Oct. 28 is the sale's Non-Profit Day.
Anyone who brings proof of being a member of a non-profit organization can select as many books as they'd like from the remainders before the sale is officially closed.
For sale titles typically include excess donations, unsold books from previous sales, and anything else the library deems fit to be taken home.
Costs vary between titles, but proceeds typically go back into The Sara Hightower Regional Library System in one way or another.
Whether in Rockmart, Rome, or Cedartown, locals benefit from the system with free book and movie rentals, free internet services, public restrooms, and much more.
More information about their services and branches can be found at http://shrls.org/.