The Cedartown Library is offering locals a chance find a variety of titles in an upcoming book sale. Dozens of titles in various genres will be up for grabs at the library from May 9 through May 15.
Those interested in making a purchase can visit 245 East Ave, Cedartown anytime from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, or 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We'll have lots of non-fiction, some children's books, paperbacks, fiction, and some others,” library staffer Ian Williams said.
For sale titles typically include excess donations, unsold books from previous sales, and anything else the library deems fit to be taken home.
Whether in Rockmart, Rome, or Cedartown, locals benefit from the system with free book and movie rentals, free internet services, public restrooms, and much more. More information about their services and branches can be found at http://shrls.org/.
It won't be long until the group begins their summer reading program, so those interested in keeping up with the various events should consider visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.