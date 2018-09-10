Blue lights, blue ornaments, blue icicles, snowflakes, tinsel and trimmings: this is the stuff the Cedartown Christmas Parade will be made of this year.
The City of Cedartown encourages residents, businesses, schools, industries and churches to participate in this year’s Christmas Parade. Planned for Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m., the annual event attracts thousands to downtown Cedartown.
Pick a place along Main Street in Historic Downtown – any sidewalk gives a good view.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Blue Christmas.” Groups wishing to be eligible for prize money for best float must stick to the blue Christmas theme.
“Folks can get creative using blue lights, blue ornaments, blue trees or stockings, tinsel and balloons. The key is to use the color blue as a major theme for your float design,” explained Aimee Madden, Christmas Parade Committee member.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories and all entries will be judged based on the theme.
Category one will be a church division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category two will be an open division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category three is “Most Outstanding” with only a first-place award of $500.
The City is pleased to announce that the parade’s grand marshals will be Jim and Anne Wright.
The Wrights dedicated decades of service to the City of Cedartown and its residents by serving in the water, wastewater and utilities department.
The parade will feature the county’s public safety officials and first responders. They hand out special “viewing glasses” to children.
When worn, the glasses transform Christmas lights into special shapes.
“We really hope the kids will enjoy the glasses and we feel that our county’s first responders will enjoy handing them out,” Madden said.
Any first responder – fire, police, EMT, EMS, 9-1-1 dispatcher – are welcome to help lead the parade. First responders wishing to participate should contact City Clerk Carol Crawford.
The deadline to enter a float in the 2018 Cedartown Christmas Parade is Friday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
Registration forms and rules can be found online at cedartowngeorgia.gov and on the City’s Facebook and Twitter account.
- The City of Cedartown contributed this report to the Standard Journal.