The Cedartown City Commission is set to gather tonight for a work session for the month of November to discuss several issues forthcoming ahead of their Nov. 12 regular session.
City Commissioners will gather for session at city hall starting at 6 p.m.
On the agenda for the night are discussions of a new Tourism and Economic Development department within the city, a discussion of the draft budget for FY 2019, updates on where the city's negotiations stand on renewal of their group health insurance policy, and of next year's Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant paving list within city limits.
One of the top items on the night will be discussion of the budget, which is due for approval in December ahead of the start of the City of Cedartown's 2019 fiscal year, which follows the calendar. The rest of Polk County's municipalities follow a fiscal year that starts in July.
