A work session will be held for the Cedartown City Commission to address several items ahead of their forthcoming Monday, Oct. 8 regular meeting.
Cedartown commissioners will gather at 6 p.m. to discuss Americans with Disabilities Act mobility issues within the city being brought before the board by Commissioner Dale Tuck and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.
Additional discussions also include hearing ideas from the Downtown Comeback presentation with Tuck and Assistant City Clerk and Public Information Officer Aimee Madden providing information to the full commission, along with Bill Fann bringing information about a Land Swap agreement being proposed by GEO Specialty Chemical, and a right-of-way conveyance for Georgia Power.
The meeting is open to the public.
Check back for additional information about discussions in the Oct. 10 edition of the Standard Journal.