Cedartown High School was placed on a lock down this afternoon due to an anonymous threat made on the school system's tip line.
"In response and as we investigate, the school is on a Code Blue (heightened state of security) preventive lock down as a precautionary measure," the district posted on their Facebook page. "No students will be allowed to leave the building during this time. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as your student’s safety is our number one priority. Updates will be provided as they are available."
Check back for additional information as it becomes available.