Cedartown High School is hosting a Blood Assurance blood drive on Friday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cedartown High School is located at 167 Frank Lott Drive.
To schedule your blood donation appointment go online to https://donor.bloodassurance.org/m/donor/schedules/available_drive_slots/112509/1536278400/1 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood and blood products to Polk Medical Center, so your donation with Blood Assurance is helping your local community. Together we are saving lives in Cedartown and Polk County.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
All donors will receive a complimentary t-shirt and donors 18 years and older will be entered to win a Fuji Film prize pack.