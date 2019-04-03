The reviews are in: Cedartown High School students sure know how to have a lot of fun up on stage.
The Cedartown High School theater department held their 20th anniversary show titled "Legacy" and celebrated both this year's cast and those from the past at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on March 29 and March 30.
After months of planning, the culmination of dance, music and localized skits came together in two nights of entertainment in the show's final year at the CPAC. They'll be moving along next year into a new space when the Fine Arts building addition at the high school is completed for the 2019-2020 school year.
The performances on Saturday were also preceded by a cast and alumni party for those student producers from 1999 through to today who made the show happen.
Chris Reaves, who annually directs the students in planning as a class, said previously that the already-competitive program will get even more packed with different aspects of theater production with the expanded space and opportunities available, like letting students design their own lighting schemes for scenes.