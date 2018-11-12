Winners were announced following Halloween and submitted to the paper last week for the annual Kid and Pet Costume Contests.
The Kid's Halloween Costume Contest was Wednesday, October 31 following Downtown Trick or Treating, in the park in front of Courthouse No. 2. Best costumes in each age group were: infant to four year old winner Margo Dyer as Little Red Riding Hood, 5 to 8 year winner Kayleigh Mitchell as Elvis, and 9 to 12 year old winner Isabella Horne as the Hip Hop Unicorn.
Hal Floyd and FHF Hair Design staff hosted this event, the judges were Oscar Guzman, Ann Gammon and Sybil Washington. Zach Thomas, owner of Rockmart Chickfila provided a free Chickfila kids meal gift card to all kid's participating.
The event was sponsored by the Downtown Cedartown Association and each winner received a $25 gift card from Walmart.
The Pet Costume Contest was also held on Wednesday, Oct. 31 followed the Kid’s Costume Contest.
The Pet Costume Contest was hosted by Charlotte Harrison and volunteers with the Cedartown Polk Humane Society.
The winners were: 1st place- Merci Moon Pie the Wonder Dog (owner Roxine Jones) who won a bag of dog food provided by Precious Paws, 2nd place- Twist the Llama dressed as a Jeni (owner-Vicki Southwick) who won a red GA Bulldog long t-shirt provided by Cedarstream and 3rd place- Mojo dressed like the Joker (owner-Leanne Hilburn) who won a toy and a cookie provided by Precious Paws of Rockmart.
Thanks to the Judges: Doug Elliott, Robert Cambron and Brenda Baldwin. Photos provided by Robert Cambron.