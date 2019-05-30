CARES Cedartown Animal Rescue, Education & Sterilization is a foster-based organization that is currently on a mission to rescue dogs from the Dog Meat Trade in China.
CARES is a local animal rescue run by Jeanie Waddell. Because CARES has no physical shelter, Waddell hosts approximately 99% of the rescue animals in her own home with others going out to foster homes.
In February, CARES began the process of bringing five dogs from China to America. Four of the dogs are being rescued from the dog meat trade, and one is being returned to its owner here in America after being separated from them.
The dogs have been in quarantine for the past two months and should be arriving here in a few days.
According to the Human Society International, China is responsible for 10 million of the estimated 30 million dogs and 4 million of the 10 million cats slaughtered for human consumption each year. Approximately 30 million dogs and 10 million cats are estimated to be killed for consumption each year worldwide.
CARES is a small organization that is limited to how many dogs they can save at one time, but Waddell says that, depending on how everything goes, she hopes they can return to China to save more dogs. She says CARES will still rescue locally, but that they want to branch out to others in need too.
If interested in donating to CARES, visit their website at caresga.org. General donations are not used for the rescue mission in China, so donors should designate it as “DMT” or “China.”