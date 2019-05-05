The Cedartown boys golf team is headed to Columbus in the coming weeks to try and tee up a state title win after qualifying with a good run through the Region 5-4A tournament to close out April.
Bulldogs head golf coach Bob Tracy said the team struggled at first, but were able to come back in the second half of the match.
“{span}We got off to slow start on the front 9, making several bogeys on some easy holes,” he said. “We got it turned around on the back 9 and played like we have all season.”
{span}Tracy said that {span}Ty {span class=”il”}Tracy{span}led the bulldogs with a one over par 73, Nolan Holland 80, Chase Swafford 86, Hayden Zebeau 94, Tyler Dennis 88, Andrew Hollis 100.
{span}With the fourth place finish in the region tournament and a total team score of 327 on the day, Cedartown now qualifies to head onward to The {span}Country Club of Columbus being held for Class 4A on May 20 and 21.