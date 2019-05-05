Cedartown boys golf team qualifies for state

The Cedartown High School Boys Golf Team are headed to state competition after they qualified for the May 20 and 21 tournament coming up in Columbus.

 Contributed

The Cedartown boys golf team is headed to Columbus in the coming weeks to try and tee up a state title win after qualifying with a good run through the Region 5-4A tournament to close out April.

Bulldogs head golf coach Bob Tracy said the team struggled at first, but were able to come back in the second half of the match.

“{span}We got off to slow start on the front 9, making several bogeys on some easy holes,” he said. “We got it turned around on the back 9 and played like we have all season.”

{span}Tracy said that {span}Ty {span class=”il”}Tracy{span}led the bulldogs with a one over par 73, Nolan Holland 80, Chase Swafford 86, Hayden Zebeau 94, Tyler Dennis 88, Andrew Hollis 100.

{span}With the fourth place finish in the region tournament and a total team score of 327 on the day, Cedartown now qualifies to head onward to The {span}Country Club of Columbus being held for Class 4A on May 20 and 21.