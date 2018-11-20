The area next to Walmart’s Fuel Center along Highway 27 in Cedartown has been empty for a long time.
Now a new developer has plans to clear the space of grass and put in place a brand new car wash in the coming months.
Cedartown City Commissioners voted without any issue to approve of a conditional use request to put up the car wash on the Rome Highway property, being put together by Triple C Development, Inc.
The C-2 zoned property will require some work before the car wash itself can be built up. The city held a public hearing on the request before the start of their November regular session last week, and when it came up on the agenda for new business approved it unanimously.
There’s no immediate timeline for when construction will start.
During the November session, commissioners also gave their approval to sections of roadway the city seeks to pave by using funds provided by the state for the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. A number of roadways will get resurfaced in the effort, starting with Noyes from Philpot to Main Street on the list in the downtown area as well, along with Cedar Street, Georgia Avenue, East Queen Street, West Queen Street, Georgia Lane, Valley Drive and College Circle. The plan is also to pave 10th Street as well.
2018’s LMIG paving recently finished up during the fall months included a stretch of West Girard Avenue between 10th and 6th street, a portion of Philpot Street, Blanche Road, Second Street, LaDue Street, Slusser Street, Stubbs Street, Third Street, Cleo Street and Jones Street. Costs for that totaled up to $175,808.
The Commission also gave their approval to give a portion of Williams Street up, voted on a GDOT revised list of roadways, approved their annual transportation funding requirements for the senior transport program and also finalized the list of Holidays off for employees for 2019.