The Holiday season has arrived in Polk County, and Cedartown is transforming Main Street into Candy Lane for the 2019 Christmas Parade.
Come join the fun downtown at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 as thousands make their way downtown to celebrate with bands, fire trucks, floats and more going down Main Street.
The parade route will remain the same — starting at Marietta Street on South Main and coming to an end in the parking lot behind Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on North Main Street.
Cedartown’s Christmas parade theme this year is “Candy Lane.”
This year, the parade moved from a Thursday night to a Saturday night. Parade organizers previously reported they moved the date back to allow for more people to take part and not feel rushed coming home from work. Expect traffic to close shortly before the parade on Main Street and re-open in the hours following.
Former City Clerk Carol Crawford will be this year’s grand marshal and Santa Claus will be the last one coming through downtown Cedartown during the annual event.
Crawford dedicated decades of service to the City of Cedartown as chief records keeper and secretary to the City’s many boards and committees. Crawford retired in September of 2019 with 27 years of employment at the City.
For those who stick to the “Candy Lane” theme for the 2019 parade, there’s a chance at prize money.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories and all entries will be judged based on the theme. Category one will be a church division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize.
Category two will be an open division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize.
Category three is “Most Outstanding” with only a first-place award of $500.
Note as well that a rain date of Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. has been selected. As of press time, the weather forecast called for cloudy skies but no great chance for wet weather ahead of Santa’s arrival in Cedartown.
Check online for additional weather updates and more at Polkstandardjournal.com leading up to the evening kickoff.