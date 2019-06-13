The City of Cedartown once again got a clean report on an independent audit on their 2018 fiscal year budget, and marked the sixth year in a row the city has added to its end-of-year balance.
Commissioners heard from auditors Mauldin and Jenkins and their annual report provided to the city in the months following the close of their fiscal year, which follows the regular calendar and runs January 1 through December 31.
Overall, their report provided a positive outlook for the City of Cedartown's operations. Revenues continue to exceed expenditures, and savings generated by departments using less money allow the administration to continue to put back funds for a rainy day they hope never comes.
In the last fiscal year, the city took in revenue of $7,989,000 but spent slightly over what was spent at $7,809,000. That left an FY 2018 fund balance just for this year of $181,000 leftover between revenue and expenditures, right on target for where the city hoped to end the year.
Auditors were happy to see a continued positive balance of revenues over expenditures overall in the past three years they provided information on in their report, but did note that in the 2018 fiscal year there was an increase in both revenues and expenditures that accounted for a smaller increase in the general fund balance than in previous years.
Just in the past three years, the annual leftover funds from the budget have gone from $285,000 in 2016 to $262,000 in 2017, down to $181,000 in the 2018 fiscal year.
Even with slightly less money contributed back annually to the fund balance, auditors reported that Cedartown has just shy over $4 million in available funds to operate on should all other revenue sources suddenly dry up in an emergency. That's 181 days of fund balance, well above the 75 to 90 day benchmark considered for a healthy fund by auditors around the state.
They noted that the continued health of the fund balance is "indicative of the Government's ability to be proactive with its initiatives and general operations, and also its ability to proceed into the new fiscal year with or without certain seasonal revenue streams."
However, they did note an additional explanation to go along in that report that needs better understanding when talking about the fund balance. Like a household budget in the most simplistic terms, the city has bills they have to regularly pay, such as health insurance premiums or electricity bills.
Tax money, grant funds, and other sources of revenue come in at the same time those bills are being paid out. So the money doesn't always equate to immediate cash on hand, or investments that can be quickly tapped for emergency spending.
Basically, it's just the difference in the bank that is leftover once all the money for the year is accounted for on a set date, and all the bills have been noted and paid, much like balancing the check book at the end of the month and finding it exceeds the amount expected to be in there.
Of course, cash available in the bank and investments - like having a savings account and adding to it on a monthly basis as a nest egg - are part of the overall general fund balance.
The good news for Cedartown is a good amount of that money is available for emergencies when necessary. Auditors noted after their general fund explanation that the city keeps two different special reserve funds in place, along with funds for capital projects and an internal service fund as well. The city government also maintains a pair of enterprise funds, mainly the water and sewer and solid waste funds.
Add to it the positive cash flow from operations means that money on hand for use amounted to about $2.1 million by December 31, 2018.
This year's audit marked the sixth time in a row that Cedartown officials were given good marks in the audit, and also the sixth year in a row the administration saved money to put back for the coming year. City Manager Bill Fann also noted that no Tax Anticipation Notes have been needed to get the city through during lean times in the revenue stream, which was a practice in place prior to the start of his tenure.