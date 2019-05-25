Cedartown First United Methodist Church and Pastor Michael Broome opened the doors to the fellowship hall on the evening of Thursday, May 16 to host Cedartown softball players, coaches and parents to enjoy a end-of-season banquet.
It was the perfect time to hand out medals to teammates who fought through the spring season and enjoy dinner on Cedartown FUMC.
Assistant Recreation Director Joe Colquitt, who is also the Cedartown FUMC Director of Student Ministries, got the chance to play both host and recognize teams for their efforts during the season.
He also shared a devotional he hoped players and parents alike would apply in their daily lives: A-Admit, B-Believe, C-Commit.
With work having been completed to make improvements on the Pryor Street field in months past, Colquitt also used the opportunity to announce that it would soon be the central hub for softball within the Cedartown Recreation Department, and a forthcoming summer ball season as well.
His hopes are to see Cedartown softball, like other programs within the recreation department, continue to grow in years to come.