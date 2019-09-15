The weekend fun came and went for the the 45th annual Flea Market at Cedartown First United Methodist Church.
The fundraiser to help in various areas of the church’s life in the community was held on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 and featured a wide variety of items donated by local residents and church members.
Though the sale has come to an end for 2019 and items are cleared out of the church’s fellowship hall, there’s still plenty people can do to help Cedartown First United Methodist make the community a great place. Call 770-748-7862 to learn more about making a donation, or becoming a member of the congregation.