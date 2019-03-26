As many students celebrate having a week off in early April for Spring Break, with thoughts of the beach and sleeping late. For the most vulnerable, it brings on challenges related to food insecurities.
Unfortunately, many local students receive free breakfast and free lunch and that resource disappears during extended breaks.
Knowing this need, Cedartown First United Methodist Church partnered with Northside Elementary and the Bagwell Food Pantry to do something about it.
Pastor Mike Broome stopped by the school to visit with Principal Leanne Shelton as the two came together in a creative way to feed children from Northside during the break.
“Cedartown First will be preparing resource bags that will go home with the students before Spring Break and seek to meet some of the extended hunger needs in our community,” Broome said. “We have a great relationship with our school partners and we are reminded to give from our abundance to help those in need. This would not be possible without our faith community that gives and Action Ministries - Bagwell Food Pantry in Rome. Together, the Church is serving and it’s an honor to offer this.”