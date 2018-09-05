Get out this Friday and Saturday in Cedartown and find a variety of items for sale and help a local church with their fundraising effort.
The 44th annual Flea Market put on by Cedartown First United Methodist Church is coming up starting on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lot of items up for sale.
Those include housewares, furniture, clothing for infants all the way up through adults for men and women, toys and books are just a few of the many items attendees will find when they head to the flea market this Friday and Saturday.
Also delectable treats will be available for the Bake Sale to go along with the Flea Market.
The flea market is organized by the congregation's United Methodist Women's group.
Visit cedartownfumc.org for more information.