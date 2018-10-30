This past Saturday was all about autumn’s great fun: candy, hot dogs, s'mores, and costumes for those who attended Cedartown First United Methodist's 2nd annual fall festival.
The event was meant to give people a safe, family-friendly means of celebrating Halloween, and many came ready to celebrate.
“It's pretty similar to last year,” Reverand Mike Broome said. “We invited our church family to come out to decorate their cars (for the trunk-or-treat) and we offer a free meal and a cake walk inside. It's a way to reach out to our community and give them a family fun, safe, not too scary event to come to.”
Children dressed as everything from video game characters to superheroes could be seen collecting candy, trying their luck at the cake walk, winning prizes, and toasting s'mores. Like many other churches hosting events, costumes were asked to be kept mild and not too scary.
“Just some old-school, traditional Halloween events,” Broome said. “We just enjoy doing this. Its fun to be involved, and we try to give them an alternative to scary stuff so they can come out and be a part of it.”
For many parents, trunk-or-treating has completely replaced traditional house to house visits. Participants will often decorate their cars and hand out treats from the back as children circle the parking lot to fill their bags.
“Sometimes we may visit a couple churches (to trunk-or-treat,) but it's been a while since I took the little ones to houses,” participant Sharon Abernathy said. “They don't seem to mind as long as they still get some candy.”
Those interested in future Cedartown First United Methodist events can visit https://www.facebook.com/CedartownFirstUnitedMethodistChurch for more information. Those interested can visit in person at 201 Wissahickon Ave, Cedartown.