Cedartown First United Methodist Church continues their mission of giving back to the community by providing children with the help they need to excel in the classroom.
The church’s third session with Northside Elementary wrapped up in November as part of an overall campaign heading into the holiday season of giving back. The gift of literacy, what Cedartown First United Methodist pastor Rev. Mike Broome calls “a matter of the heart” continues onward with new sessions planned in the future.
“Blessed with an abundance of educators and willing volunteers and a school needing help, we approached the administration and found a wonderful opportunity to build relationships and serve the children,” Broome said in a release from the church last week. “Our goal is simple. Love them with the love of Jesus and help those most at risk to reach reading competency equivalent to their appropriate grade level.”
The program finished its third 12-week session and is a resounding success.
“The children are learning to read and gaining confidence daily,” Broome said. “This program has been a great way to really make a difference and we were reminded that it is a heart matter. “
“It really is a matter of the heart as we ‘Unwrap the true meaning of Christmas,’” Broome added in the release.