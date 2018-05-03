Cedartown residents need not worry if they notice a slight change in water color, it'll be back to normal soon enough so long as they let their taps run for a few seconds.
Over the next several weeks, the Cedartown Fire Department is conducting their yearly required testing of fire hydrants according to city officials in a brief release late Wednesday night.
The release stated the testing is required to ensure that the Cedartown Fire Department maintains their ISO (Insurance Service Organization) ratings and "for general resident safety and fire suppression."
"Residents may experience temporary water cloudiness. This can be resolved by allowing your tap to run several seconds after turning it on," the release stated.