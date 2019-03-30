The Cedartown Fire Department sometimes has a tough job on their hands that regular tools just won't handle. That's when they bring out the equipment that people commonly refer to as the Jaws of Life, but really are a larger set of tools used together in serious situations, like a bad car wreck where a victim within is entrapped.
With a demonstration car dragged into to show off the equipment, the Cedartown Fire Department stopped by the high school to provide a demonstration to students in the school's Public Safety class.
"Proper methods of extrication can mean the difference between life and death," the city said on it's Facebook page. "Our firefighters are trained with tried and true techniques and use the best tools on the market to ensure the safety of our residents."
Those tools and the rescue truck they reside on are a joint effort between Polk County and the Cedartown Fire Department.