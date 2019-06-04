A trio of Cedartown firefighters recently received promotions within the department in a ceremony conducted as the month of May came to a close.
A promotion ceremony was held on May 31 to celebrate the new roles for Jerry Jackson, Daniel Scipper and Mark Watters.
Jackson was promoted from firefighter to engineer. Jackson started his employment with the City in 2007, but transferred to the fire department in September of 2008. He is a certified Firefighter II, HAZ-MAT OPS and Advanced EMT.
Scipper was promoted from engineer to Lieutenant. Scipper started his employment with the City in 2005 and later transferred to the fire department in March 2007. He is a certified Firefighter II, HAZ-MAT OPS and EMT-1.
Watters was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain. Watters started working for the City of Cedartown in 2001 and transferred to the fire department in 2003. He is a certified Firefighter I, Firefighter II (written), HAZ-MAT OPS, EMT-1, Fire Instructor and BLS (basic life support, so think CPR) Instructor.