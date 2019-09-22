Good news for the Cedartown Bulldogs: they finally got their first win of the season. They finished off Southeast Whitfield with a 57-14 finish.
The 1-3 Bulldogs last week traveled to Southeast Whitfield to face off against a Raiders team who also entered the game without a win yet on the year, and who moved down to 0-4 after facing Cedartown.
Bulldogs fans who traveled for the game were greeted with a game-opening treat as Kobe Pryor took a 80-yard run to the house for the opening score on the first play. He added three more touchdowns to his record on the night to make four total against the Raiders defense, all in the first half.
CJ Washington also put up a 45-yard touchdown play, and junior quarterback Jayden Johnson who stepped in this week for a still-sidelined Taji Hudson got two scores of his own. Johnson threw a 16-yard pass to connect with Reece McMahan for a touchdown, and then Johnson ran one in from 47 yards out as well.
Southeast Whitfield were able to score twice in the second half but couldn’t stop the Bulldogs attack before it was too late. Cedartown added a safety and a Harlem Diamond touchdown run from 17 yards out to cap off the win.
All told the Bulldogs put up 487 yards of offense on the night, compared to the 120 yards from the Raiders.
Cedartown heads into region play against Cartersville this week on the road, and returns for homecoming on Oct. 4 hosting LaGrange.