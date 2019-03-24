Nothing went right for the Cedartown Bulldogs in their March 16 match-up at Rockmart. The rivalry game, played on a freezing cold afternoon on the east side of the county, was all Jackets from the beginning.
The story of the game was LSU commit Ty Floyd. The junior Yellow Jacket put together the best performance the coaching staff could have possibly asked for. Floyd had a perfect game bid going through five innings. Cedartown’s offense was unable to muster a hit nor draw a walk until the sixth inning, when Logan Shelton came in as a reliever.
Scoring opened in the second, as Rockmart brought across three runs. Floyd and Reed Couch touched home plate on a two-RBI hit by CJ Culver. Later in the inning, a RBI hit by Sam Sanders scored Johnathan Suppes. This 3-0 advantage remained until the fourth inning. In the fourth, Culver would be brought home to extend the lead to four runs.
In the sixth, Brycen Cheatwood reached on an error by outfielder Andruw Morris. His courtesy runner, Zane Barrow, would later score on a RBI double by Easton Oxenreider. Despite battling back, the Bulldogs could not get any closer. In the end, Rockmart walked away with a 4-1 win.
With the loss, Cedartown baseball fell to 7-6 on the year before taking up play last week, and improving to 9-7 overall.