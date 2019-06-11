Cedartown’s Big Spring Park will be buzzing with activity this September.
The Economic Development and Tourism Department, along with the Cedartown Events Committee announced their plans for the the inaugural Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and Artisan Market for September 7.
The idea for a festival honoring the late Sterling Holloway, a Cedartown resident made famous by serving as the voice behind Disney’s original Winnie-the-Pooh, had been tossed around for several years, explained Aimee Madden. She serves as the Director of the Economic Development and Tourism department and heads up the events committee.
“This year, we decided to put all of the talk into action and create the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and Artisan Market. Winnie-the-Pooh is famously known for always having his trusty hunny pot within reach. We felt that organizing a festival that pays homage to Holloway and his contributions to animated film and traditional film would not only bring folks together, but also help Cedartown bring Holloway’s legacy into the limelight,” Madden said. “Plus, as an added ‘sweetener,’ the festival hopes to promote local honey harvesters and bee keepers, bringing more awareness to the vital role that honey bees have in our everyday lives."
Vendors are currently being sought for the Saturday festival that runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Honey vendors are of particular interest, but artisan crafters – those that create items by hand – are welcome to apply as well.
“We’ve already had interest from several bee keepers and those that make products from honey. The festival will also seek vendors that have unique, handmade specialty items for sell as well," Madden said.
Application rules and other documents regarding the Hunny Festival can be found at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov/ /holloway-hunny-pot-festival-and-artisan-market/
The festival is also getting support from the Polk County Historical Society Museum.
“The museum has graciously agreed to assist with a traveling exhibit that will feature special selections from local Holloway memorabilia collector Donnie Jarrell,” Madden said.
Other details and additions to the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.
Those wanting more information about the event can contact Aimee Madden at amadden@cedartowngeorgia.gov or by calling 770-748-3220.
The event is sponsored in part by Peach State Ford and Polk/Floyd Medical Center.
Anyone who would like to sponsor this event, and others like it, contact Madden via email at the address listed above.