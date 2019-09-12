A Cedartown man died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a car traveling southbound at the Dollar General Market late Wednesday night.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier reported that 38-year-old Christopher Keais was pronounced dead in Polk Medical Center's emergency room at 10:15 p.m. after doctors tried to save his life.
Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in front of Dollar General Market on North Main Street in Cedartown around 9:30 p.m. when calls came into 911 about the incident.
No information was yet available on the driver.
Brazier said that Keais' body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for additional tests and to undergo an autopsy.