Around the campus of Cedartown High School, runners have been taking their mark and seeking to best their times ahead of the start of the 2019 cross country season.
In recent days, the boys and girls squad have been out on the course setup around the campus of the high school preparing for the first outing of 2019 on August 13 at home.
Another home event will take place on Sept. 12.
They will take part in races in Rome, Carrollton, and Cartersville before the Region 5-4A Championships on Oct. 24 in Douglas County.
Check back for updates on the squad as they get their season underway in the days to come.