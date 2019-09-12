A graduate of Cedartown High School is looking to win a big prize to help pay off her education, and votes that will help send her to the next round of competition also benefit an organization helping veterans.
Josie Perry, a Bulldog grad and a 2017 graduate from the University of Alabama, is one of several contestants in the Maxim Covergirl Contest underway right now, and time is ticking down to help make sure she goes to the next round. Right now, she's first in her group with just over six hours left before the voting round concludes.
An educator by day and music enthusiast, Perry wants to use the $25,000 grand prize to pay off her student loans. She won in the first round and is looking to make it into the round of the next Top 20.
The contest also includes a positive outcome as well. Each vote for Perry will go toward the Wounder Warrior Foundation, which helps build homes for veterans across the country.
Her family and friends locally are asking for support and help. Visit Perry's page on the contest website to cast a warrior vote and make a donation to the organization, or get a free vote via Facebook login.