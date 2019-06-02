Newt and Maxielee Rice of Cedartown celebrated a milestone in their lives.
Congratulations go out to the couple after the pair celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday, May 31.
The pair spent their childhood years in Alabama, but have spent their entire married life in Georgia and specifically in Polk County. They dated for two years before they married on May 31, 1947.
Formerly Maxielee Stone, she graduated from Cedartown High School and was an Avon representative in the area for 40 years. She later retired from Eckerd Drugs.
Newt Rice also attended school in Cedartown and retired from Diamond Shamrock after 42-and-a-half years on the job.
They are parents to five children that remain in the Polk County area and include Laura and Jeff Anderson of Cedartown, Wendell and Angela Rice of Cedartown, Barry Rice of Cedartown and Melinda Turner of Cedartown. They are also the parents of the late Stan Rice of Cedartown. Their family includes a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Church and family remain the pair’s important influences in life, though in their elder years they are no longer able to participate as much as they would like in church.