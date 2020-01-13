The Cedartown City Commission is back in session for their first regular meeting of 2020, and have honors to bestow upon employees along with other business to wrap up for the month.
Several presentations are planned to honor city employees, both for longevity on the job and annual administrative, public safety and public works awards. Annually, the commission honors an employee from the trio of departments for their efforts to better the city.
Willie Smith has also requested to speak to the commission about using the Turner Street Center for an event.
Commissioners will also be deciding on an amendment and resolution to extend the contractor's deadline under the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority that is being used for installation of new pumps and lift stations to support the city's sewer system.
They'll also be considering Beer and Wine pouring license for Paul Coley, who is planning to open at the old Cedar and Smoke on Herbert Street a cigar bar-style establishment in Cedartown. Commissioners will also vote on Historical Preservation Fund Resolution to allow for the city to seek a survey grant to update their mapping for the historic district downtown and an overall survey of each building within the zone.
The meeting will kick off at 6 p.m. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov for more information.