A work session is needed for the month of June for commissioners to discuss what business is coming up ahead of their regular session already on the books or June 11.
Commissioners will gather at city hall at 6 p.m. to discuss the latest financial report, the potential for a new land back for the cities and counties to utilize, as well as a discussion of recreation department procedures.
The land bank, an idea that Rockmart officials have floated as part of their Rethink Rockmart campaign, is also up for discussion at the Polk County Commission this evening as well during their work session scheduled for 5:15 p.m.
Check back for additional updates on the meetings later this week.