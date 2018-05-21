Cedartown commissioners were kept busy with a night full of requests, delegations and votes for their May session.
City Clerk Carol Crawford kicked off the meeting with information from Victory Baptist Church’s request to use Peek Park for their annual Stockings of Love Event. Last year, 350 book bags were given out. With that in mind, the church plans for more sales to take place. The charity event was approved by the commission, and will be held on Saturday, July 21.
Polk County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley also requested Peek Park for an annual local growers’ market. The commission approved the market starting Tuesday, June 26, 2018 and ending in October.
Kathryn Benson then requested a conditional use permit for an Auto Body Repair and Paint Shop. It was what was at the location before at 109 Park Street, Benson told the commission during a brief public hearing.
“What we are trying to do is make a vacant property valuable and improve the neighborhood,” Benson said.
The conditional use permit was approved with no objections.
Reverends Bishop Sewell and Henry Cothran sought time to discuss their issues with a lack of resources for Turner Street Park. Both reverends said that a basketball shed would improve the daily usage and appearance of the park. They additionally asked for water fountains.
“We have been asking the city to redo our park since 2008,” said Reverend Sewell.
The Reverend said that he felt that Turner Street has faced many obstacles while trying to progress. For example, the blueprints were incorrectly drawn for the shed.
“We [Turner Street] see ourselves being looked over,” said Reverend Sewell. “We see ourselves being neglected.”
While the reverends were upset about the long process of the park, the commissioners took a defensive position about Turner Street during the meeting.
“We never neglected you. I have been on the board since 2009 and that is not the case,” said Commissioner Jordan Hubbard. “To the fence, bathrooms and the renovation of the community center.”
Hubbard defended the actions of Cedartown and said that the basketball shed is in process. The commissioners then encouraged future conversation about Turner Street.
Commissioners got down to business they had to vote on for the May meeting by first approving without issue a new lease for the Area Agency on Aging for another one year term in their office at One Door Polk. No changes were made in the agreement, and it begins again on July 1, 2018.
GMA’s District 1 Officers for the 2018-2019 term included positions such as Mayor Larry Stansell as President, Terry Crawford as Vice president and Dennis Shoaf as Second-Vice President. None opposed the officers on the City Commission and the positions passed for the City of Cedartown. Hubbard previously served as the head of District 1.
Other than approving the Park Street conditional use, commissioners had just two other items to vote on for the night. Both were package licenses to allow new owners to have alcohol sales at local convenience stores. Cecilio G. Cervantes applied for a beer package license for the American Dream Convenience located at 1006 North Main Street, along with Imran Momin who asked for a beer and wine license for Sam’s Food Mart located at 1327 South Main Street.
Both were approved without issue.