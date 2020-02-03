The Cedartown City Commission planned to gather for a new round of discussion on several topics and to hear presentations, but they'll have to wait for a better time.
The work session planned for tonight at 6 p.m. at city hall was called off, according to City Clerk Mitzi Allen. She reported that some of the people involved in a presentation in tonight's meeting were unable to make it. Topics for the evening meeting had included a presentation from GFL (Waste Industries) and work to complete on amendments to the arts commission ordinance.
Cedartown Commissioners will be back to work on February 10 for the city's regular monthly session at 6 p.m.