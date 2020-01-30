The City of Cedartown is planning to meet for an upcoming work session to kick off the month of February to tackle a couple of issues that have come up before their regular meeting.
Commissioners will get a chance to hear from city staff and Waste Industries during the Monday, February 3 session on a new system the city is utilizing to help communications between the company and customers, as well as a presentation from Waste Industries itself.
"It's giving us a chance to show the commissioners the new portal software we're using with them now, gives us a better communication in regard to customer issues and helps us track more how they're being handled," City Manager Bill Fann said.
The Commission will also get a chance to talk about changes coming to the ordinance governing Cedartown's Art Commission.
Fann explained that the goal of the updates is to allow the Cedartown Performing Arts Center in the ordinance to come under the direction of Department of Tourism and Economic Development, and allowing the commission to review what changes have been made to the role that the Arts Commission plays.
The idea is to provide the Arts Commission more of an advisory role with the city, and still give them the necessary permissions to organize performances as they have in the past.
Monday's meeting will kick off at 6 p.m. in the Commission Meeting Room at city hall, located at 201 East Ave., Cedartown.