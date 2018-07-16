Cedartown Commissioners approved an update to the city’s tattoo ordinance that brings it in line with state law, and regulates a growing trend in eyebrows.
City Manager Bill Fann explained that updates to the legislative code and health department regulations required the City of Cedartown to also update their ordinance to ensure it matches with what is being done on state level when it comes to regulation of microblading.
Additionally, the ordinance was updated locally to ensure that additional allowances for the practice to be allowed in businesses zoned C-1, and removes a portion of the local code requiring liability insurance, which was a repeat of what was already required under health department regulations.
Fann wasn’t exactly sure what microblading is, and that also probably includes a lot of other people in Polk County as well.
The practice known as microblading, or microchanneling, is essentially using tattooing techniques to create eyebrows that are perfectly shaped for a long period of time, but it isn’t all permanent.
Hairlike incision strokes are created along the eyebrow to enhance the look and shape of the eyebrows. Those who perform microblading use a nanoblade that has been dipped in pigment to match the color the customer wants, or is most like their own natural brow colors.
They do have to be touched up over time, just like a regular tattoo, and results can vary depending on who is performing the microblading, and how much experience they have.
Commissioners didn’t have a problem with approving the change to the ordinance, voting unanimously as a group during their July 9 session.
Fann said the tattoo industry, where it once had a negative perception had grown over the years to become more mainstream, and with procedures like microblading being regulated under state code governing tattoo parlors, updating the ordinance to allow microblading was just one way to promote newer techniques.
Along with language specific to regulating microblading, the ordinance update also undertook to change zoning procedures for tattoo parlors and for anyone wanting to open shops in a C-1 commercial zone.