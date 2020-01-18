The Cedartown City Commission will be gathering for a sole reason during a special called session coming up this Wednesday.
Commissioners will gather in the meeting room at city hall for the Jan. 22 session that will begin at 5 p.m. and once it has come to order, go into an executive session to discuss legal matters.
The notice did not include any other agenda items or matters of vote to come before a public session.
Contact the City of Cedartown at 770-748-3220 for more information on future meetings.