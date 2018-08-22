Distance requirements at issue for proposed store at old Family Dollar
Cedartown commissioners decided that they need more information about the distance between a building being proposed for a new liquor store on North Main Street and Northside Elementary School.
They voted unanimously during their August meeting to table the re-quest for a combined malt liquor, wine and package license being sought by Jagrutiben Patel at 329 N. Main St., the former home of Family Dollar.
Commissioners are seeking to find out whether the distance provided by the owners of the sole liquor store not far up the road within the city limits matches up with the survey they’ve now requested from the loca-tion seeking a license and Northside Elementary.
That question over the distance came about from Paresh Patel, who owns the Cedartown Liquor Outlet at 830 N. Main St. He hired Brad McFall to represent him and speak on his behalf during the commission’s August regular session.
He came before the commission citing state laws that require that a minimum 200 yard distance be maintained between a store asking for a liquor package license and the grounds of a school.
Specifically, the law states that 200 yard requirement at “school building, educational building, school grounds, or college campus.” (See Georgia’s Title III, Section 3-21. See this story online from Sunday postings for a link.)
The law was changed in 2007 by legislators to update package license requirements, which back then required the city to update their alcohol licensing rules and regulations. They, like many other municipalities statewide, mirrored and deferred to state law for permitting procedures and what is allow and isn’t when it comes to selling alcohol.
For instance, applicants have to be at least 100 yards from the front door of a church, but a longer distance from school grounds. They also have to locate more than 100 yards away from an alcohol treatment cen-ter and housing projects as well.
The code section does at one point also say that measurements are based on the most direct route of travel on the ground.
It is the first beer, wine and liquor package license being sought this close to a school since the law was changed on the state and local level according to City Attorney Carey Pilgrim.
McFall, who practices privately at Gammon, Anderson and McFall but also is the County Attorney for the Polk County Board of Commissioners, told commissioners that in his experience with interpreting the code section, he understood it to mean that it was a distance from “as the crow flies” or a direct distance between the proposed store’s front door to the corner property line of Northside Elementary.
“Simply it says you measure in a straight line from the front door of the structure to the nearest property line of a school,” McFall said.
By that measure and using a survey generated on behalf of his client using travel distance instead of a straight line, they presented measure-ments that landed the store 30 feet short of the required 200 yard (600 feet) distance.
“It’s clear from the survey that Mr. Patel had done, it is still inside the 600 feet requirement,” McFall said.
In looking over the issue while representing Patel, McFall said he also requested a survey that is supposed to be included with a package license application, and hadn’t yet seen one.
He asked the city on behalf of Patel within those guidelines to deny the application.
The city however wanted some more information before making any decision based on the recommendation from Pilgrim after City Manager Bill Fann sought for him to provide a response.
“I don’t want to keep deferring here, but I think it makes sense to table it for a period of time so we can look at the measurement and make a determination,” Pilgrim said.
Even with the city making a decision to allow or deny the license re-quest, it would still be up to state regulators to approve the distance requirements according to Fann.
He added that he understood McFall’s arguments, but ultimately it wasn’t up to the city.
“Just because they say the distance is too short doesn’t mean that is what the state will do,” Fann said.
He added that when distances are measured, the footage traveled is more important than a straight line in his view.
“It’s my opinion, but it certainly doesn’t make sense for the measure to be ‘as the crow flies,’” Fann said. “We’re not crows, and we don’t fly.”
Fann said that Jagrutiben Patel will be responsible for coming up with an official survey to go with the application and forward it along to the city for study.