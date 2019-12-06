The City of Cedartown's Board of Commissioners has a busy meeting ahead with several requests and agreements to vote on as the year comes to a close, along with a budget for the 2020 calendar year.
Commissioners will gather at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 9 for their monthly voting session and kick off the evening with a request for the annual proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that is sought by the Youth Working Toward a "Speedy" Awareness for the holiday being celebrated on January 20, 2020.
Additionally, School Board Chair and local pastor Rev. Bernard Morgan is also seeking permission to undertake the MLK Jr. Walk on January 20 through downtown Cedartown as well. Commissioners will also hear from the Cedartown Junior Service League's request to use Peek Park in April of next year for the annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival.
In their regular business for the night, the Commission has two different leases to consider for the Hawkes Library and the Historical Society Museum they hold with the Polk County Historical Society. The pair of facilities are both in use by the Historical Society, with the former bank location on West Avenue housing the museum collection on display to the public, and the Hawkes Library mainly focused on genealogy and local history research.
The city is also being asked to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the county that will cover the city's share of costs for the handheld radio equipment and accessories that will be use in day to day public safety operations.
One of their biggest items on the agenda for the month is the approval of the 2020 budget and other funding items. The coming year will see Cedartown spend slightly less money than initially expected according to City Manager Bill Fann.
Tallies currently sit at $8,252,000 in revenue for the general fund coming in, and $8,247,000 of expenditures going out. Decreases in what was spent in the 2019 calendar year amount to around $50,000 according to Fann due to decreases in the cost of health insurance previously reported, and a dip in the amount of the cost of liability insurance with a drop in the number of claims made by the city over the past year.
The water and sewer budget separate from the general fund includes $3,491,000 expected in revenue for services, and $3,337,000 in costs to run the system. Savings this year will be passed onto help cover the expense of purchasing new water meters, Fann said.
Commissioners will also be approving a new 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant request and the 2020 schedule of fees, which will help establish how much revenue overall the city brings in for the calendar year.
Cedartown operates their budget from January 1 through December 31 as opposed to the cities of Aragon and Rockmart and Polk County, who follow a fiscal year that starts July 1 and ends on June 30 annually.
The board will also vote to provide permission for the annual records destruction resolution, allowing them to go back a number of years and remove items from files that are well outdated and no longer needed and the 2020 list of appointments for city-backed boards and committees.
Cedartown's meeting is open to the public and those interested are encouraged to attend. Additionally find out how to address the board during a monthly commission meeting by contacting City Clerk Mitzi Allen at 770-748-3220.