Cedartown Commissioners will have several items to consider on their agenda as they gather for their October regular session this evening at city hall.
The agenda for the evening meeting starting at 6 p.m in the Commission Meeting Room includes consideration of budget amendments for the 2019 fiscal year, committee appointments for 2020 and a new ordinance governing small cell wireless facilities on power poles.
One additional item on this month's budget almost saw a special called session back in late September. The commission will decide whether to approve refinancing of bonds to help lower the end cost to the city on paying back on money used to make needed sewer upgrades.
City Manager Bill Fann reported to the commission during their October 7 work session that it was hoped they would be able to get a reduced percentage rate, and it worked in their favor with promised savings of around $400,000 on the bonds. Paperwork approved and signed this evening will allow that deal to go through.
Commissioners will also hear from four delegates coming to discuss issues before the city. Those include Neidra Chubb seeking to hold a Walk for SIDS Polk County, Eddy Atkins to discuss pollution and littering issues, Jack Penland wanting to discuss a vehicle barricade at Goodyear Park, and a proclamation for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the session at city hall, located at 201 East Ave.