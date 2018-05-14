Cedartown City Commissioners are gathering for their May session this evening at 6 p.m., and have a busy agenda ahead of them to discuss and decide with requests from agencies and citizens on licenses, agreements and more.
This evening's session begins with a Public Hearing at city hall, located at 201 East Ave., where local residents can provide comment for and against a request made by Kathryn Benson to use 109 Park Street for an auto body repair and paint shop. Commissioners will later get a chance to vote on Benson's request as well during their new business on the agenda for the evening.
Additionally, delegations are scheduled to speak about requests for the use of parks in Cedartown as well. Victory Baptist Church representatives are coming to request the use of Peek's Park for their annual Stockings of Love event, this year scheduled for Saturday, July 21. Polk County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley is asking the commission for permission to use Peek Park as well on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. starting on Tuesday, Jun 26 and continuing on through mid-October, or when produce is no longer available from local farms.
Rev. Michael Broome is coming to discuss efforts by a trio of local Methodist Churches to bring the GROW Day Camp to Polk County -- more on that to come -- along with information about organizing a community garden.
Amy Harrison is also bringing some community concerns to the board's attention involving the Recreation Department's softball program, mainly focusing on facilities, equipment and funding.
City Manager Bill Fann is set to provide a manger's report, and under new business the commissioners get to decide Benson's request, a renewal of a lease agreement with the Area Agency on Aging at One Door Polk, approving GMA District 1 officers, a beer and package license for Cecilio Cerantes as operator of American Dream Convenience at 1006 N. Main St.
An additional beer and package license is being considered for Imran Momin, operator of Sam's Food Mart at 1327 S. Main St.
Check back for more on the May city commission meetings later this week, or in the May 23 edition of the Standard Journal.