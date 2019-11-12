After adjusting their schedule to accommodate Veterans Day, the Cedartown Commission will be getting back into session tonight with one of their first orders of duty to welcome a new member.
Commissioner Sam Branch will be sworn in to take over the remainder of the term left open with the departure of Jordan Hubbard in August, following routine business of the commission at the start of the 6 p.m. session this evening.
Branch, who won out the seat in a special election on Nov. 5 against Randell Brazier, begins his term in office that'll come to an end in 2021 when Cedartown municipal elections are up again. Municipal Court Judge Andrew Roper will be performing the duties for the swearing in.
Once Branch takes his oath of office, he'll be able to participate in several votes up before the board this month. Those include lease renewals for the One Door Polk office space used by CASA, and a renewal for baseball fields at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center with Cedartown Youth Baseball.
Commissioners are also set to vote on the holiday schedule for the 2020 calendar of when city offices will be closed, and a resolution for a transportation grant.