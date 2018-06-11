The Cedartown City Commission is back in business this evening with several items on the agenda up for consideration.
Commissioners are expected to be looking at a job description for a facilities manager, look again at the intergovernmental agreement with the Development Authority of Polk County they previously tabled, and a new beer license application for Main Street Groceries coming to 101 Main Street.
Additionally, they’ll hear from delegates for the annual audit report, hear from Willie Mae Simpson on a request to use the Turner Street Center for mentoring and tutoring through June 30, an update on the upcoming July Cedartown International Wheelchair 5K Road Race from Dave Grove, and Blair Elrod is coming from the Chamber of Commerce with several items from her organization.
It includes a new program she’ll be presenting tonight to the board with more details to come.
Commissioners are gathering at 6 p.m. for their regular June session. See the attached PDF for the full agenda.
Check back for more details later this week for more on the city commission meeting.