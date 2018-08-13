Several items are on the agenda for the Cedartown City Commission's August regular session, five different delegates set to come before the board and discuss a variety of issues.
Commissioners are set to hear first from Corey Smith, seeking to continue his annual revival in Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 on Main Street starting on Oct. 1, and continuing during the evening hours through Oct. 14.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church Pastor Ed Dickens will also come before the board in his mission to seek permission from commissioners to hold a short service for bicyclists behind the Cedartown Depot and Welcome Center, where the Silver Comet Trail meets Main Street.
Paresh Patel is coming before the board to object to a new package license being placed before the board during their round of voting tonight as well.
Commissioners will also hear from Willie Mae Simpson who seeks permission to use the Turner Street to continue a tutoring program from the summer months starting in September and continuing through May 2019 in the afternoons.
Dave Grove will wrap up the delegate list with an update on the Wheelchair Race and how the event went in 2018.
Commissioners will later decide on the Beer, Wine and Liquor license being sought by Jagrutiben Patel for 329 N. Main St. (the former Family Dollar location,) along with revisions for the personnel policy, the background check forms for Recreation, and two ordinances for abandoned shopping carts and to create a vacant property registry.
Check back for more updates on votes and delegations later this week.